(Video) Angry Arne Slot looked far from happy at full-time despite sixth straight Liverpool win

Arne Slot looked enraged at full-time this afternoon despite Liverpool extending their winning run to six matches after a hard-fought victory at Crystal Palace.

The Reds boss bemoaned the fact that it took Simon Hooper 55 minutes to award his team their first free kick of the match, and he appeared to be having words with the fourth official when the final whistle was blown.

Even as the 46-year-old celebrated with his backroom staff, he was still remonstrating with somebody on the touchline, as captured by the TNT Sports cameras in their live coverage.

If Slot’s beef was indeed with the officials, it’d be quite understandable given the baffling foul count, even though the home side had grievances over a penalty shout for an alleged Virgil van Dijk foul on Marc Guehi.

The Dutchman mightn’t have been full of joy at the final whistle, but on his journey back to Liverpool tonight, he can reflect with pride on making it nine wins out of 10 to start his reign as the Reds’ head coach.

You can view Slot’s full-time reaction below, via @footballontnt on X: