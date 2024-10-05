(Video) Arne Slot channels his inner Jurgen Klopp with angry reaction during victory at Palace

Arne Slot was not impressed by one decision from Simon Hooper decision in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace today and made his feelings known to the fourth official on the touchline.

Five minutes into the second half, Marc Guehi had his hands wrapped around Diogo Jota and brought him down. However, the on-field referee didn’t see anything wrong with it and decided not to blow his whistle.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

This ridiculous decision baffled the Reds boss, who immediately lost his head and turned around to the fourth official with a face of thunder before shouting what we can only assume were a couple of expletives towards the man in the middle.

We can’t help but think of Jurgen Klopp in a moment like this – the former Liverpool manager was known for his explosions on the sideline and had constant (justified issues with the match officials!

LFC were able to leave Selhurst Park with all three points, but Slot might have something to say about the state of the officiating today.

You can watch Slot’s reaction here, as shared by @SamuelILFC on X: