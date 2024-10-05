(Video) Arne Slot reveals the one rule change he’s introduced since Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp enjoyed a marvellous stay at Liverpool and his legacy will live on long after his exit but that doesn’t mean that Arne Slot hasn’t stamped his own rules on the current squad.

Speaking with Sky Sports about rule changes, the Dutchman said: “Maybe the only one – I’m not sure it’s a rule – but they used to go into hotels a lot the day before a game, and that’s what we’ve changed.

“Because I and my staff feel the best place to sleep is your own bed, so it gives you the best rest possible.”

It’s only a subtle change but you can imagine that many players would have relished the opportunity to spend more time with their families and most crucially – in their own bed.

Reducing the time spent away from loved ones should have a positive impact but seeing as we’ve only lost one game this season and it was at Anfield, we’ll be hoping that this change doesn’t negatively impact results!

You can view Slot’s comments on Liverpool rule changes (from 4:26) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

