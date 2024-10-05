(Video) Arne Slot rubbishes Palace penalty protest and provides telling statistic

Liverpool were victors against Crystal Palace but much of the post-match chat was around the home side not being awarded a penalty, something Arne Slot was asked to comment on.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the Dutchman said: “The ball was going to the goalkeeper, [Guehi] would have never got it… for me it’s not a penalty as he will never get the ball.

“In general, I don’t think Palace fans can be unhappy with the referee today because I think it took us 55 minutes before we got our first free-kick, it was 15 [fouls against] us and 2 for them and we had 78% ball possession!”

It was a swift rubbishing of what was a growing conversation, with Joe Cole particularly convinced that Oliver Glasner’s side were aggrieved.

To produce this statistic just shows how invested the 46-year-old is in the game and how much he analyses everything, whilst on the sidelines.

