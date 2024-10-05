(Video) Arne Slot rubbishes Palace penalty protest and provides telling statistic

Liverpool were victors against Crystal Palace but much of the post-match chat was around the home side not being awarded a penalty, something Arne Slot was asked to comment on.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the Dutchman said: “The ball was going to the goalkeeper, [Guehi] would have never got it… for me it’s not a penalty as he will never get the ball.

“In general, I don’t think Palace fans can be unhappy with the referee today because I think it took us 55 minutes before we got our first free-kick, it was 15 [fouls against] us and 2 for them and we had 78% ball possession!”

It was a swift rubbishing of what was a growing conversation, with Joe Cole particularly convinced that Oliver Glasner’s side were aggrieved.

To produce this statistic just shows how invested the 46-year-old is in the game and how much he analyses everything, whilst on the sidelines.

"If they only remember me because of this, then it hasn't been the best period of the Liverpool era" Arne Slot reflects on his 9th win in 10 games as Liverpool manager 🙌 🎙 @LynseyHipgrave1 pic.twitter.com/EohOhvW5uv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

