(Video) Slot on what he has ‘stolen’ from other Premier League managers

Liverpool are enjoying life under a new head coach and Arne Slot has revealed how he helps improve his knowledge and skills within the game.

Speaking with TNT Sports, the Dutchman said: “Sometimes you can learn or enjoy what other managers or other teams do.

“And then it’s not a bad thing to steal a few things once in a while from them and that’s why we watch a lot of football!”

It’s a typically honest response from the 46-year-old and it makes sense to learn from watching others and adding what they do to your work, as long as it helps the greater good.

Others may be too single-minded to think they already have the best tactics but the humility of the former Feyenoord boss has shone through here.

You can watch Slot’s comments (from 0:38) via TNT Sports on YouTube:

