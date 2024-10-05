(Video) ‘Jurgen was…’ – Dominik Szoboszlai notes one big difference between Klopp and Slot

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai said that playing under Arne Slot is ‘different’ to Jurgen Klopp, noting that the former Liverpool boss was more energetic.

The 46-year-old’s Reds career is off to a rocking start with eight wins out of nine. However, comparisons with his predecessor are bound to occur, especially given the former manager’s connection with the fans.

When asked to highlight the difference between seeing Klopp on the sideline as compared to Slot, Szoboszlai told the Men in Blazers YouTube channel: “It’s different. Probably, Jurgen was the 12th man on the pitch. So if he could, he would run into the pitch and do some tekkers or whatever.

“And then the new manager (Slot) is more calm. He knows that what we planned is going to work out somehow.”

We have to agree – Klopp’s behaviour on the sidelines was often a big talking point. He was often spotted running up and down the technical area, having intense arguments with the officials and shouting at his players.

And, of course, who can forget the time he ran onto the field to celebrate with Alisson Becker after the Divock Origi winner against Everton in 2018!

Slot has a different personality to the German, and that’s perfectly fine as the new manager is bringing in fresh ideas and tactics to the club.

