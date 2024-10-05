Virgil van Dijk makes post-match Alisson injury admission that Liverpool fans will hate

Virgil van Dijk revealed that Alisson Becker aggravated an existing hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace today.

The result ensured that the Reds will head into the international break top of the Premier League table, but came at a great cost as the goalkeeper was subbed off injured near the end of the match.

Speaking to Viaplay (via @TheEuropeanLad on X), the captain gave a quick update about his teammate’s status

Van Dijk outlined: “Alisson’s injury doesn’t look good. It looks like a hamstring injury which was already bothering him, and from which he recovered.”

The Brazil international has already missed two games this term due to a hamstring injury. He was fit to start today but was clearly in some discomfort after aggravating the problem and had to be removed from the game.

As per Transfermarkt, Alisson has been ruled out for 21 games since the start of the last season due to different injuries, and we’ll have to wait for an update from the medical staff to see how many matches he will miss now.

Kelleher will have to step up

Vítězslav Jaroš made his Liverpool debut and he was active as the Reds left south London with three points. However, Caoimhin Kelleher should be back after the international break, having missed today’s game with illness.

LFC have a very tough run of games coming up, and if they want to maintain their spot atop the Premier League, the Irishman will have to step up big time, just as he did last season.

Alisson saved his team again with his performance today, and his immediate understudy will aim to replicate the form of the Brazil international.

As fans, we can only hope that our first-choice keeper doesn’t miss too much time with this unfortunate injury. Fingers crossed for good news.