(Video) Van Dijk shares beautiful reason why Liverpool teammate is his best friend

Virgil van Dijk is a leader within the dressing room and has been at the club for a long time, meaning he’s built some strong bonds with his teammates.

Speaking about his best friends in the game, our captain said: “I think the closest I am at the moment is Joe Gomez.

“We’ve been through everything together here at the club, highs and lows and you know we are very close to each other.”

It’s great to hear that two of our longest serving players and best defenders have such a close bond, something that is evident when they’re on the pitch together.

It doesn’t happen now as much as it used to but it’s still great to hear how close the dressing room is.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via TNT Sports on YouTube:

