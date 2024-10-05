(Video) Van Dijk showcases ultimate winning mentality with brilliant post-match quote

Virgil van Dijk was handed the Player of the Match award on TNT Sports due to his performance against Crystal Palace and spoke with them afterwards.

Asked about the Reds having the best defensive record in the league, our captain said: “We keep going, we keep working and we’re never satisfied as we can always improve.

“I think today as well, we needed Ali twice, three times maybe and that’s what we try to avoid.”

It shows the elite mentality from the Dutchman that even after winning a game that kept us at the top and meant we have the best defensive record in the division, he knows we can still improve.

Given the injury to Alisson at Selhurst Park too, now the job is even more important to keep the ball and the pressure away from our goalkeepers – something the skipper takes as his personal mission.

"We're never satisfied so always can improve" Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo react to another win for Liverpool under Arne Slot 💪 🎙 @JulesBreach pic.twitter.com/FQtLuUwFXo — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 5, 2024

