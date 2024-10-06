‘I think’ – Alan Shearer makes early Premier League title prediction after Liverpool v Crystal Palace

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has backed Liverpool as potential Premier League title challengers this season.

That will, of course, depend on their ability to stave off injuries throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

This is easier said than done, as Reds fans can immediately attest to after a costly 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Alisson Becker was seen limping away from Selhurst Park after appearing to pick up a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister was taken off the field of play after the first half as a precaution.

Alan Shearer says Liverpool can win the Premier League title

Alan Shearer handed our new head coach praise for a remarkable start to life at the Anfield helm (picking up nine wins from his opening 10 games in charge).

“They certainly can. Absolutely, yeah,” the former Newcastle United hitman spoke on BBC MOTD.

“They need to stay clear of injuries. You’ve seen a couple that they’ve had today. But I think we’ve seen enough already in the first few games to say that they’ll be strong.

“He’s [Arne Slot] made a really good start.”

The question now, of course, is just how serious our Brazilian No.1’s injury is and how many games he’ll miss after the upcoming international break.

It’s been relatively easygoing so far when it comes to the standard of opposition faced this season. However, that’s going to change dramatically later in October when we face fourth-place Chelsea and then Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Doing so without Alisson Becker and attempting to add more points to the board will be quite the ask.

The missing Caoimhin Kelleher – ruled out of our 1-0 win over Crystal Palace with illness – should return to the fray. There were also some encouraging signs from fellow backup shotstopper Vitezslav Jaros on the day.