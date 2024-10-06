Liverpool’s 7/10 star v Crystal Palace picked up one bad habit that will infuriate Slot

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

No one can accuse Dominik Szoboszlai of a lack of effort on the pitch for Liverpool.

Regardless, you have to imagine frustrations are creeping in over the Hungarian international’s limited goal involvements in the opening section of the 2024/25 season.

Arne Slot previously raised the issue whilst crediting his midfielder’s pressing game and the 23-year-old has since started the Reds’ latest Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on the bench.

Dominik Szoboszlai frustrated Liverpool again with his shooting

The Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele noted on X (formerly Twitter) that the ex-RB Leipzig star has picked up the unfortunate habit of shooting from poor positions.

Dom Szoboszlai needs to get out of the habit of not shooting when he is in the perfect position to do so, but then absolutely leathering it when he's miles out and a pass is on — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) October 5, 2024

The statistical evidence on offer would very much support that viewpoint. In seven league appearances in 2024/25, Szoboszlai has averaged 1.6 shots per game (0.3 on target per game), according to Sofascore.

Rather tellingly, our 2023 summer signing’s two attempts on goal (one on target and one off target) racked up a combined xG rating of 0.04. That hardly indicates a footballer taking his efforts from ideal shooting positions.

That said, he wasn’t short of industry in his second-half appearance (rated 7.1/10) at Selhurst Park, winning 3/5 duels (ground and air), making one interception and supplying a single key pass.

You can draw some parallels to his performance against Bologna in the Champions League, which attracted some praise.

It’s hard to judge Dominik Szoboszlai’s season

On the one hand, we must acknowledge that four goal contributions (one goal, three assists) in nine appearances this term aren’t terrible for a midfielder.

Given that a significant part of the former Bundesliga star’s duties encompasses acting as Liverpool’s engine room, we can afford to cut him slack.

Szoboszlai’s primary purpose, ultimately, isn’t goals. However, as your highest midfielder on the pitch, goals (and the lack of them) inevitably form part of the conversation.