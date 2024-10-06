How Liverpool are expected to handle trio’s contract talks after Fabrizio Romano update

It would be bad enough for Liverpool if they were facing a ticking clock over one key star’s expiring contract.

The fact Richard Hughes and Co. have to navigate three contract situations with Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, however, elevates the challenge.

All three stars have also shown no signs of their powers waning ahead of a potential summer 2025 exit. For our right fullback, the solution is obvious – at 25 years of age he’s arguably the leading right-back in world football and still has the potential for another gear change.

Getting the England international to commit to a future at Anfield is an absolute no-brainer. At 32 and 33 respectively, however, Salah and Van Dijk’s ages complicate matters.

Would allowing the duo to run down their contracts represent ruthless but savvy business? Or a huge mistake that the globe’s elite outfits will gleefully capitalise on?

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

Keith Wyness says Liverpool will review contracts ‘during the season’

We know for a fact that the Merseysiders are already in talks with our Trent Alexander-Arnold. Likewise, preliminary discussions will be held with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah’s entourages over an extension.

Fabrizio Romano reports that further conversations are planned with our vice-captain (whilst Liverpool remain the priority).

However, Keith Wyness’ expectation is that we’ll look to ‘review’ the contract situations as we go along in the campaign.

“They’ll review it during the season and see if a deal can be done that makes sense for all parties,” the former Everton chief informed Football Insider.

“We know these three will be sought-after. They can go elsewhere, so Liverpool will have to make them decent offers

“But Liverpool have prioritised keeping the squad together and letting them push on and bring in money through the competitions.

“There will be ongoing discussions and if anything is coming in terms of contracts, it’ll be done before January.”

The key point of concern for us here at Empire of the Kop is how exactly we define ‘during the season’.

If Liverpool look to take their time in mulling over contract extensions, there’s ample opportunity for any one star to become disillusioned with the process.

With Real Madrid having nearly instantaneously backed their man, Dani Carvajal, after a brutal ACL tear – it’s not a good look on our end of the spectrum.

🚨⚪️ OFFICIAL: Real Madrid has agreed with Dani Carvajal to extend the contract until June 2026! 🤝🏻 Full support from the club after the serious knee injury he suffered. pic.twitter.com/rbSN927jaJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2024

We hardly have a tonne of time either way; in three months Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk can begin negotiating terms with other European outfits.

Liverpool need to make a decision – and they need to make one fast.