Liverpool plan priority transfer before £50-60m move for ‘outstanding’ star as Zubimendi stance clear

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are planning to make a number of bold moves in the winter market according to one report.

Football Insider now claim that the Merseysiders are prioritising the signing of a holding midfielder in the upcoming January transfer window.

This follows the Reds’ failure to land Martin Zubimendi in the summer – a decision the Spaniard is understood to not regret.

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s outfit will look to return for the 25-year-old in the coming months.

Liverpool want to sign Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze in January

If the aforementioned report from Pete O’Rourke is to be taken as gospel, Liverpool have no intention of settling for just one midfield signing.

Football Insider add that Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is attracting serious interest from the Premier League giants ahead of January.

The ‘outstanding footballer’ (in the words of chairman Steve Parish) won’t come cheaply of course. An offer between the £50-60m mark is considered potentially suitable to tempt the Eagles into parting ways with another star talent.

Eberechi Eze would compete with Dominik Szoboszlai

Amidst criticism of Dominik Szoboszlai’s output in the final third, we can understand why a player like the Palace midfielder has been linked with a switch to Anfield.

The 26-year-old has already racked up three goals and an assist (the same number of goal contributions as our No.8 to be completely fair) in 2024/25.

By Eze’s standards, however, that’s a bit of a drop-off from the prior campaign in which he amassed 11 goals and four assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

That’s more than backed up statistically, with FBref putting the footballer in the 90th percentile for non-penalty xG (compared to Szoboszlai’s 50th percentile ranking)

If Liverpool are looking for a dynamic attacking midfielder to keep our Hungarian accountable – they could do much worse than the Englishman!