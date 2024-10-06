Hughes will be panicking as Real Madrid injury threatens Trent Alexander-Arnold future

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future remains far from a foregone conclusion whilst interest remains from Real Madrid.

The No.66’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2025 along with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah.

Fortunately, contract talks have already begun with the England international and the Merseysiders are understood to remain the priority.

Dani Carvajal’s Real Madrid injury isn’t good news for Trent Alexander-Arnold

Dani Carvajal reportedly left the pitch in tears after suffering a brutal injury (Metro) during Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Fabrizio Romano has since relayed comments from the Spain international on X (formerly Twitter) confirming the severity of the injury (torn ACL) in question.

🚨⚠️ BREAKING: Dani Carvajal has torn his ACL, confirmed. “Serious cruciate ligament injury. I’m gonna have surgery and already looking forward to starting recovery and coming back like a BEAST”. “Thank you all so much for your messages, I feel very loved”. pic.twitter.com/7KaCvqi8LP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 6, 2024

In the meantime, 33-year-old fullback Lucas Vazquez looks set to step into the vacuum, as confirmed by Carlo Ancelotti.

For Los Blancos, of course, this will surely only embolden them further when it comes to their pursuit of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Richard Hughes put under greater stress over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contract talks

Real Madrid will be more aware than anyone that it would be far from ideal to head into the 2025/26 campaign with Carvajal (32) and Vazquez (33) as their primary options for the right-back role.

What better solution, then, than pursuing the globe’s most exciting fullback?

For us and Richard Hughes, this will complicate things considerably. If there were any doubts that the Spanish giants would look to recruit a new right-back in the next summer transfer window – those have since been firmly rebuffed.

Alexander-Arnold’s entourage will be more than aware of this shifted dynamic, which will only evidence the clear need for Liverpool to put their money where their mouth is.

If we want to see Trent one day captain the club (as he has repeatedly indicated is his desire) – it’s going to cost us.

We wouldn’t be surprised in the slightest to see the gap between our vice-captain (£180,000-a-week, according to Capology) and top-earner Mo Salah (£350,000) seriously shortened. Though, ultimately, that’s also dependent on whether the 25-year-old feels his competitive wishes will be fulfilled at L4.