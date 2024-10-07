(Video) Jude Bellingham was in stitches after catching out Trent with birthday prank

Screenshot via @England on X

Jude Bellingham was always going to have something up his sleeve for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s birthday!

On the day that the Liverpool vice-captain turned 26, the England squad assembled at St George’s Park ahead of their UEFA Nations League double header against Greece and Finland.

The friendship between the duo has been well-documented, and the Real Madrid star had his own hilarious present for the Scouser.

As Trent approached a sign wishing him birthday greetings, Bellingham suddenly popped out from behind it and burst out laughing at the reaction of surprise from his Three Lions colleague.

The 21-year-old was so determined to pull it off that he owned up to waiting 20 minutes for the Liverpool right-back, and the duo shared a hearty laugh about it afterwards.

Thankfully there were no overtures from the midfielder to beg his mate to join him in Madrid next year…at least not on camera!

You can view Bellingham’s birthday surprise for Trent below, via @England on X (formerly Twitter):