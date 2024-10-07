(Video) Endo produces moment of the weekend against Palace; most fans missed it

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace and remained at the top of the league yet Wataru Endo somehow managed to steal the show with his brief cameo.

With the game in the 95th minute, the midfielder attempted to keep the ball in the corner before he was then unceremoniously brought to the floor.

READ MORE: Ex-Liverpool man speaks out after humiliating week in football and ‘one of the worst matches I’ve seen’

As he tumbled, the captain of Japan managed to fling out an arm and stop the ball from going out for a corner which meant that the home side instead received a throw-in.

What made the moment even better is that Oliver Glasner’s side then produced a foul throw, meaning we managed to waste even more time at the bitter end of the match – all thanks to the quick thinking of the 31-year-old.

You can watch the Endo incident courtesy of USA (via @anfieldsociaI2 on X):

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence