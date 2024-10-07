(Images) Gravenberch handed huge Dutch honour amid fine Liverpool form

Ryan Gravenberch is in the form of his life and that has led to huge praise across the world, particularly in his native Netherlands.

One such accolade that has also been given to our midfielder is the opening of ‘Cruyff Court Ryan Gravenberch’, due to the 22-year-old being awarded the Johan Cruyff Award winner of 2021 for Talent of the Year.

It’s a symbolic moment where football pitches are named after the brightest talents in the nation, to help inspire the next generation of players.

Our No.38 was in attendance to open the court after it had been renamed and you can see the pride on his face.

