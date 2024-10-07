(Video) Konate arrives to French training in bizarre outfit that needs to be seen to be believed

Ibou Konate is enjoying a brilliant start to the campaign with Liverpool and his form has not only earned him a call up to the national squad but also the confidence for a rather bold outfit choice.

Wearing a jacket, pants and shoes are the normal part of the ensemble, a hint of lime green throughout and then a shock when it comes to his head.

Over the head of our defender was a full green sheer hood that was zipped up to conceal the face of our No.5.

The 25-year-old seemed rather happy to make a statement and was laughing and joking with the media that were present.

You can view the video of Konate (from 0:20) via @equipedefrance on X:

