Ex-Liverpool man speaks out after humiliating week in football and ‘one of the worst matches I’ve seen’

Liverpool are enjoying a great start to the season but that’s not true for everyone attached to the club, with one ex-Red speaking out after a tough few days.

After watching his side lose 5-0 to Sturm Graz, Pep Lijnders told redbullsalzburg.at: “Their pressing caused us lots of problems, and they scored when they had their moments.

“Sturm were very efficient, and deserved the win, of course. It was definitely one of the worst matches I’ve seen from us.

“It’s a long season, and lots of things have worked well already. We are wondering why we are a shadow of our true selves at the moment.”

Given that this defeat came to bitter title rivals, the pressure is mounting on our former assistant manager as his side sit in fifth place – albeit with two games in hand due to their Champions League progression.

Losing 4-0 at home to Brest in Europe earlier this week though has damaged hope of progression in the top table of football on the continent and so pressure is mounting on the 41-year-old.

Pep Lijnders’ RB Salzburg need time to reset

It feels like a very well-timed international break for Jurgen Klopp’s former right-hand man and there will be hope that this is a chance to reset and go again.

Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark and Vítor Matos are with our former coach in Austria and all of them will be looking to make a quick response to what has been a terrible week.

We hope all of them can bounce back but with the Spanish midfielder still being on our books, it’s most important for the loanee to learn from this and come back stronger.

