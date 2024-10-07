Done deal: Ian Doyle relays huge contract news coming out of Liverpool this evening

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been working hard on contracts behind the scenes and have finally clinched an agreement on fresh terms with Jarell Quansah.

Ian Doyle shared the exciting news in question on X (formerly Twitter) this evening, with the Merseysiders agreeing a ‘long-term deal’ with the centre-back.

Jarell Quansah has signed a new long-term deal with #LFC. It represents reward for the 21-year-old centre-back's progress since his last contract in May 2023, after which he has broken into the first team and become a squad regular 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) October 7, 2024

This comes amid reports that the Reds have also opened preliminary talks with Ibrahima Konate over his Anfield future.

Jarell Quansah is only the beginning amid contract talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Co.

It’s exciting to hear that the club is equally keen to keep hold of our talented French international.

However, you could forgive our fellow supporters for asking, What about Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah?

It’s understood that Liverpool have been in contact with the trio’s representatives, though we’ve yet to witness any meaningful progression on this front.

Given that the contract situations of Jarell Quansah and Konate are likely to be considerably less complicated to sort by comparison, of course, we can understand why Richard Hughes may be expediting these deals.

Needless to say, this won’t be doing the anxiety levels of the fanbase any favours given the calibre of talent we could stand to lose in 2025.

The longer we leave things with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Mo Salah – the more we risk the trio seeking pastures new ahead of the next summer transfer window.

Plenty more to come from Jarell Quansah

It’s been a bit of a subdued season for our 21-year-old defender – not really through any fault of his own.

Quansah started the 2024/25 season apparently as new head coach Arne Slot’s first-choice centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

It took the Dutchman until the half-time break to decide to hook his young centre-half and replace him with Ibrahima Konate in an attempt to boost his side’s ability to win duels against Ipswich Town.

He’s since made just the one showing (in a 5-1 win against West Ham in the Carabao Cup) in 10 Liverpool games.

The own goal aside, it was a more than competent showing from Jarell Quansah in the backline. Sofascore handed the Englishman a 7.2/10 rating after winning 75% of his duels (3/4), completing 97% of his passes (105/108) and supplying one key pass.

Quite the showing considering he’d been benched since mid-August!