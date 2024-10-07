(Video) Liverpool loanee opens season’s account with clever finish Slot will love

Liverpool are sitting pretty at the top of the league and for any young player who is out on loan, the desire to impress and become part of our long-term plans must be huge.

One such example of this would be Kaide Gordon and opening his account for the season with a goal against Hull City this weekend is a great way to impress.

The Norfolk side ran out as 4-0 winners on the day and the 20-year-old scored the third after winning the ball back in the opposition box and then finding the back of the net – Arne Sot certainly would have enjoyed the high pressing.

Our academy graduate will be hoping it’s the first of many for a campaign where he needs to prove both form and fitness for the Canaries.

You can watch Gordon’s goal (from 6:31) via Norwich City Football Club on YouTube:

