Liverpool open talks with ‘amazing’ £36m powerhouse who Van Dijk believes can get even better

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

For Liverpool fans to hear that the club are entering negotiations over contract extensions at Anfield will surely come as a massive relief.

The crucial trio of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk are all less than nine months away from becoming free agents as it stands, although they’re not the only players for whom new deals could (hopefully) be brokered.

Liverpool commence contract talks with Ibrahima Konate

According to Paul Joyce for The Times on Sunday night, club chiefs have commenced talks with Ibrahima Konate over a possible contract extension at Anfield.

Negotiations are understood to be merely ‘at a preliminary stage’ for now, but there is a desire to renew his commitment beyond the expiry of his current deal in 2026.

The £36m signing from RB Leipzig isn’t the only defender who’s currently in the process of working towards a new deal, with Jarell Quansah understood to be close to agreeing improved terms with the Reds.

Konate has enjoyed a renaissance at Liverpool this season

Konate’s status at Liverpool appeared to be at a low ebb just a few months ago after a difficult end to the 2023/24 season, but having been thrust back into the starting XI by Arne Slot in August, the Frenchman has responded fantastically.

He’s already halfway to meeting his self-imposed target of four goals for the campaign and has been a colossal figure at the heart of the Reds’ defence, with his match averages of 3.6 successful aerial duels and 3.4 clearances putting him second in the squad for both metrics so far this term (WhoScored).

Van Dijk recently hailed his centre-back partner’s form as ‘amazing’ and, ominously for opposition forwards, insisted that the 25-year-old could ‘still be better’ than what he’s shown of late.

With the Dutchman’s future up in the air amid his ongoing contract impasse, Liverpool appear keen to prevent Konate from encountering a similar degree of uncertainty by getting him tied down to a new deal which’d keep him at the club throughout the prime period of his playing career.

We’re obviously hoping that our monumental captain will still be at Anfield this time next year, but if he were to leave, the continued presence of the French centre-back in L4 would offer a significant silver lining, in the hope that Ibou could then assume the mantle of commanding defensive leader for the Reds.