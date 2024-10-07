(Video) ‘The greatest honour…’ – How Jarell Quansah reacted to penning new Liverpool contract

Screenshot via @LFC on X

Jarell Quansah has said that his decision to sign a new contract with Liverpool was an easy one, and he’s voiced his determination to win major silverware with the Reds.

The club confirmed on Monday evening that the 21-year-old has penned a new long-term deal at Anfield (the exact length wasn’t specified), with journalist Ian Doyle noting (via X) that this latest agreement comes as a ‘reward’ for the progress that he’s made since breaking to the first team just over a year ago.

Quansah’s thirst for trophies

Outlining his motives behind committing his future to LFC, the defender proclaimed: “It’s the best club in the world for me to develop and it was quite a quick decision, to be honest.

“It was never any other club, just because of the environment we have at the minute as well. It’s sort of me trying to learn everything I can now, and hopefully year by year, you start to see a better player.

“I definitely want to win titles. I want to win trophies. Liverpool as a club, that’s what it demands. I think that’s all you want to do. You just want to win at all costs. For me, that’s the greatest honour you can have as a player.

“With the time I’ve got, I want to be able to say I’ve won a Premier League and a Champions League. I do think we’ve got the quality to do that. There’s no better place I could be.”

Quansah’s only getting started at Liverpool

Quansah may have lost his starting berth to Ibrahima Konate in recent weeks, but the maturity that he showed in his first season among the Liverpool senior squad indicates that he was always going to have a big part to play in the club’s future.

He’s already lifted silverware with the Reds in the form of the Carabao Cup, and that’s now given him a thirst for more and bigger trophies, including the two that he mentioned by name.

He mightn’t be in Arne Slot’s preferred XI right now, but once he continues to do the right things at the AXA Training Centre, his chance will surely come again sooner rather than later.

You can view Quansah’s reaction to his new Liverpool contract below, via @LFC on X: