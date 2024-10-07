(Video) Alan Shearer describes Liverpool man as ‘bloody brilliant’ following Palace result

Liverpool are top of the league after what has been a brilliant start to the campaign and Alan Shearer has been especially impressed with one man in particular.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie spoke about Arne Slot: “He’s had a bloody brilliant start hasn’t he.”

It’s hard to disagree with the statement as, other than one defeat to Nottingham Forest, we’ve been brilliant so far this season under a new head coach.

We all know the toughest tests are to come and so we can remain calm but there aren’t many better ways to start your career as Reds’ boss that what we’re seeing now.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Slot (from 25:00) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

