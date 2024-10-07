(Video) Alan Shearer assesses Liverpool’s title chances after brilliant PL start

Liverpool are currently sat top of the Premier League as we enter the second international break of the season and Alan Shearer has been speaking about our chances of holding the position where we currently sit.

Speaking on ‘The Rest Is Football’, the Geordie said: “I’m not sure they’ll have enough to win it but I do not think they’ll be far away, I think they’ll put up a really good fight.”

READ MORE: (Video) Shearer describes Liverpool man as ‘bloody brilliant’ following Palace result

It’s hard to know what more Arne Slot could have done, other than beating Nottingham Forest, for the Reds to be viewed as likely title challengers but we all know the toughest tests are still to come.

Should we enter the new year at the top of the league then people will start to take a lot more notice.

You can watch Shearer’s comments on Liverpool (from 25:59) via The Rest Is Football on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence