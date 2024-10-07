(Video) Slot will be impressed with what Liverpool squad option did on Sunday afternoon

Liverpool are enjoying a solid start to the season and even those not in the current first team squad are excelling away from the microscope.

Tyler Morton scored the only goal of the game as U21s defeated Manchester United 1-0 away from home during the Premier League 2 fixture on Sunday afternoon.

That’s now two goals and one assist for the 21-year-old in his two appearances for the younger age group this season.

After being given a run out against West Ham in the Carabao Cup and being on the bench for both Champions League matches, the midfielder will be hoping that his form allows for more opportunities under Arne Slot this season.

You can watch Morton’s goal courtesy of LFCTV (via @cnsultra on X):

