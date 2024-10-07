Virgil van Dijk has informed friends of his stance on Liverpool future as contract decision looms

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jarell Quansah has today penned a new long-term contract at Liverpool, but what of Virgil van Dijk’s future on Merseyside?

The club captain is now into the final nine months of his Anfield deal, and if his future isn’t resolved by January, teams from abroad will be able to approach him about a prospective pre-contract agreement ahead of next summer.

Many Reds fans are understandably worried about the prospect of losing the 33-year-old on a free transfer in 2025, although the suspense mightn’t continue for a great deal longer, with reports indicating that his stance on the matter is clear.

Van Dijk has told friends he wants to stay at Liverpool

According to Football Insider, Van Dijk has informed close friends that he wants to remain at Liverpool beyond the end of this season, and ‘positive talks’ are expected between all parties involved in the contract discussions.

The Dutch defender is believed to have been impressed by what he’s seen of his compatriot Arne Slot since he replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and the club are thought to view him as ‘an important part’ of their ambitions to continue challening for major silverware.

Get it done, Liverpool!

This report follows on from an update on Sunday night from The Times‘ Paul Joyce that Liverpool have made contact with Van Dijk’s representatives, although contract talks haven’t yet ‘found common ground’.

Generally we’d be wary of handing an extensive deal to a player who turns 34 just after the end of his current terms and is already on £220,000 per week (Capology), but our number 4 has done more than enough to merit being treated outside of the perceived norms.

The Dutchman leads the way for aerial duels (4.3), clearances (5.6) and interceptions (2.4) per game among Slot’s squad this season, while his pass completion of 92.5% is the highest of anyone to start more than one league match for the Reds in 2024/25 (WhoScored).

Those figures all illustrate the excellence that Van Dijk habitually displays at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, and with the player having reportedly indicated a desire to remain at Anfield, it’d seem daft in the extreme not to ensure that he pens a new deal.

We know that he won’t carry on forever, but it seems beyond doubt that he’d continue to be a crucial contributor to LFC for at least another couple of years if he’s afforded the opportunity to do so.