(Video) John Barnes comically calls out ‘character’ of Man United players in scathing assessment

Liverpool are sat at the top of the league and Manchester United are struggling below us, something John Barnes seems to be enjoying as much as the rest of us.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the 60-year-old said: “You’ve seen Man United have got a lot of depth as well [as Liverpool], but in terms of the performances they’re putting in because of the character of the players and because of the effort and commitment [they’re not doing as well as Liverpool].”

Rather than questioning the quality of the players or manager, our club legend is stating that their ‘effort and commitment’ is what is holding them back most.

Losing because of a lack of ability can be excused but we can all be thankful that it’s been a very long time since the Reds could be called into question for their desire.

You can watch Barnes’ comments (from 7:03) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

