(Video) John Barnes unloads what he really thinks of current Liverpool squad

Liverpool have enjoyed a great season so far and John Barnes was invited to share his thoughts on how the season is progressing for the Reds.

Speaking on talkSPORT, the 60-year-old said: “The players who’ve 100% had the respect for themselves and the club and said, ‘We don’t care who’s in charge, we’re gonna give 100% commitment, determination in the same manner that we gave the previous manager.’

“So it doesn’t surprise me because I know the character of the players.”

It’s big praise for both the role of Arne Slot coming into the squad and capturing the commitment of the players, whilst also crediting the squad for continuing the hard work we saw under Jurgen Klopp.

We’re sitting pretty at the top of the league at the moment and let’s hope we can maintain that position for the rest of what will be a grueling campaign.

You can watch Barnes’ comments (from 4:52) via talkSPORT on YouTube:

