Scandinavian gem knows Liverpool have been watching him; he plans to leave current club ‘soon’

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

A rising Scandinavian talent has said that he’s aware of interest from Liverpool, adding that he intends to move on from his current club in the near future.

In August, Football Transfers reported that the Reds have been keeping a close watch on Daniel Svensson of Nordsjaelland, with the versatile Swede having earned stylistic comparisons to Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga.

The 22-year-old recently gave an interview to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen in which he acknowledged LFC’s interest and made it clear that, after five seasons in Denmark, he’s ready to move on to a new challenge.

Svensson is ready to move on from Nordsjaelland

Svensson said that he knows Liverpool have ‘watched some matches’ in which he featured and that he’s ‘absolutely ready’ to test himself in one of Europe’s major leagues.

The left-back (who can also play in midfield) stated: “The idea is that I will move on relatively soon…it might happen that I play the whole season and then move on.”

Regarding which club he might join, he declared: “The most important thing is that I get playing time. It is still a step where I want to take to continue developing. I do that by playing. The most important thing is that I come to a club that has a good plan for me. Which league it is, it doesn’t really matter.”

Svensson may have to be patient if Liverpool sign him

Svensson has effectively issued a ‘come and get me’ message to prospective suitors, so will that be the nudge for Liverpool to move from the scouting stage to registering a formal interest in the Nordsjaelland defender?

Having yet to play outside of Scandinavia (aside from a handful of Conference League games), a switch to Anfield would represent a massive step up for the 22-year-old. Much like Kostas Tsimikas, if he were to join the Reds, he’d have to first bide his time behind Andy Robertson in the pecking order.

The Swede is capable of adapting to numerous roles across the defence and midfield, which could make him a very useful squad option for Arne Slot, although he affirmed in the interview with Fotbollskanalen that left-back is his preferred position.

It could take a current Liverpool player leaving for Svensson to realistically be in with a chance of breaking into the Reds’ line-up, even as a Tsimikas-esque option for rotation. However, if the scouting reports on him are positive, it might lead to LFC’s reported interest becoming rather more concrete.

What does seem apparent is that, if the Merseysiders were to make an enticing offer, the Swedish left-back would likely jump at it.