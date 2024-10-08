David James tips ‘fantastic’ Liverpool player to step up after recent ‘crucial blow’

(Photo by MN Chan/Getty Images)

David James has tipped Caoimhin Kelleher to step up to the plate following the injury sustained to Alisson Becker at the weekend.

Our No.1 had to be substituted during the second half of our 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace on Saturday after feeling discomfort in his hamstring and was replaced by Vitezslav Jaros who made his competitive Liverpool debut.

Kelleher, who has been the Reds’ second choice stopper for a number of seasons now and helped the Merseysiders win the League Cup last term, missed the trip to the capital with illness but has all the ability required to step up and perform between the sticks in the absence of Alisson in the coming weeks according to ex-Red James.

“Alisson is the best, he made that big save in the first half [against Palace], which as he normally does, had an influence on the outcome of the game. Kelleher can make the saves. He can play, his passing and ball control is fantastic as well,” James said on BBC’s Football Daily Podcast (via GIVEMESPORT).

“The way Liverpool play, I think he fits into that quite comfortably. I think it’s more about having control of the game. They have had control of most, if not all, of their games so far, except for [Nottingham] Forest. So, I don’t think it’s going to be a crucial blow as Van Dijk [would be].”

Liverpool are still awaiting results of a scan on Alisson’s hamstring but Arne Slot said after the game that the Brazil international will definitely ‘miss a few weeks’ (Sky Sports).

The international break has perhaps came at a good time for the Anfield-based outfit but the former Roma stopper still faces a race against time to be fit for our huge clash against Chelsea on October 20.

We then face RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Brighton twice in three separate competitions in what is a tricky run of fixtures for Slot’s men.

Our squad will be challenged in the coming weeks so we’ll need luck on our side in regards to injuries if we’re to remain top of the Premier League and competing on the three other fronts.

We believe Kelleher can step up and prove he’s got what it takes to be our first choice while Alisson’s on the treatment table.

