(Video) Ian Wright hails ‘magnificent’ Liverpool man who’s been ‘brilliant’ this season

Liverpool fans don’t need to be told that we’ve started the season very well as our league position is the best example of this, something Ian Wright has commented on.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the 60-year-old spoke about Arne Slot: “It’s been brilliant what he’s done, what is it eight out of nine he’s won?

“So it’s magnificent for him to start like that.”

It’s hard not to be impressed with how well the Dutchman has coped since replacing Jurgen Klopp in a role many thought was the impossible job.

The biggest tests are still to come but the 46-year-old only has just one game to reflect on negatively after a hugely impressive first few months in the job.

You can watch Wright’s comments (from 1:21) courtesy of Premier League Productions/Super Sport (via Hady Saber on YouTube):

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence