Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool closing in on ‘new deal’ that will delight Slot

Jarell Quansah just extended his Liverpool deal with a new contract yesterday and Ibrahima Konate is reportedly set to follow suit.

The 21-year-old signed a new long-term deal with the Reds yesterday, with the new contract reportedly in place until 2028.

As per reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, talks about extending the French centre-back’s contract are also going well.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Liverpool are confident to complete agreement on new deal with Ibrahima Konaté soon as talks are now progressing well. He’s expected to sign new contract after Quansah, as crucial part of club’s project and really appreciated by Arne Slot.”

Credit to FSG for tying down next decade’s centre-back partnership in Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah

Quansah’s new deal is reportedly an improved contract which will run until 2028 – the defender will only be 25 years old then!

The details about Konate’s new deal are not out yet but there’s no question that offering him fresh terms is the right decision as the centre-back has been a titan for the club this season.

Paired next to Virgil van Dijk, the French centre-back has been one of the best defenders this campaign and has conceded only two goals in the six Premier League games he has started, scoring a superb header recently in the competition too.

The towering defender is still only 25 years old. Given that his club captain is 33 and going strong, the sky is the limit for the former RB Leipzig man.

Barring any unfortunate injuries to the duo, Quansah and Konate could very well be the club’s first-choice centre-back partnership for the next decade.

Credit where credit is due – club owners FSG and sporting director Richard Hughes have been under fire for letting Mo Salah, van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s contracts enter their last season.

However, tying down the two tall, strong and talented defenders to improved deals shows they’re taking steps in the right direction.