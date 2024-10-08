‘Happening too often’: John Aldridge left upset by £150k-p/w Liverpool star’s ‘worrying’ update

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

John Aldridge is not happy with how often Alisson Becker is getting injured.

In case you missed it, the Brazilian shot-stopper aggravated his hamstring injury in the 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and will likely miss a few more games after the international break.

He had to be subbed off in the 79th minute as he was clearly in massive discomfort and could not continue in goal for the Reds.

Writing for the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge explained: “Is it time to start worrying about the injury record? There’s no doubt Alisson is a bit unfortunate. But it’s happening a little too often for my liking, certainly when compared to goalkeepers of the past at the club.

“Perhaps Alisson’s injuries are a product of how the game has changed for goalkeepers in the modern era. In the old days, keepers weren’t expected to be quite so proficient with their feet and, of course, could pick up backpasses.

“Nowadays you often get keepers who are pretty good outfield footballers in their own right. But that opens them up to the same kind of injuries as the rest of their team-mates.”

Alisson Becker’s injury record is not too promising

There is no debating that Liverpool’s no.1 is one of the best keepers in the world and he saved Liverpool on a couple of occasions in the win at Selhurst Park.

However, the 32-year-old is indeed no stranger to injuries. As per Transfermarkt, he has already missed 21 games since the beginning of last season.

Perhaps what’s even more concerning is that the former Roma keeper was out for 15 straight games during the last campaign due to a hamstring injury, which is the same issue that plagues him now.

Reportedly, the Liverpool medical team believes that his injury record is now a worry for the Reds and was a major reason for the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join the club next season.

Aldridge’s reasoning is fair, as Alisson seemed to have re-injured himself clearing an awkward backpass from Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Brazilian international also has a knack for charging out of his box with no regard for his safety!

With Liverpool’s tough run of games coming up after the break, fans can only cross their fingers and hope that Caoimhin Kelleher steps up – thankfully, the Irishman has already impressed Arne Slot this season.