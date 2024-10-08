(Video) What Curtis Jones did for Jaros that most fans missed now shared for first time

Vitezslav Jaros made his Liverpool debut against Crystal Palace and nerves must have been present for the young goalkeeper but his teammates ensured that they helped him as much as possible.

This was evident with what Curtis Jones did for the 23-year-old after he made the save that stopped Eberechi Eze leveling the scoreline at Selhurst Park.

READ MORE: (Video) Ian Wright’s glowing comments on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player

As other teammates pointed fingers at each other for how the chance was created for the home side, the Scouser went straight over to the Czech international to praise his efforts.

Little things like this will help calm the nerves in high pressure moments and show the unity within Arne Slot’s dressing room.

You can watch the moment between Jones and Jaros (from 9:54) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence