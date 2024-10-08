(Video) What Konate and Alexander-Arnold did at FT vs Palace shows how much it means

You don’t sit at the top of the Premier League in October without a combination of high quality players who are also fully committed to the cause and that’s what Liverpool have in players like Ibou Konate and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Thanks to the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel, we now have footage of how the defensive duo celebrated securing three points at Selhurst Park.

The pair proceeded to roar in each other’s faces, slap hands and their chests together and just produced an all-round display the joy at recording a vital victory.

The biggest tests are still to come this season and they will mainly be after this current international break and before Christmas, let’s hope we can maintain our current league position at the end of that period.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold and Konate (from 10:42) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence