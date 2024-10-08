Liverpool could pay extra to fast-track player transfer after recent setback for Slot – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly seek to alter an existing transfer arrangement after a significant setback to Arne Slot’s squad.

The Reds’ 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday was tempered by a hamstring injury to Alisson Becker, who’s set to be sidelined for a few weeks, and LFC medical staff are thought to now view his fitness issues as a matter of real concern.

In late August, the Premier League leaders secured the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who’ll arrive on Merseyside next summer after spending this season on loan at Valencia, although that plan could potentially be set to change.

Liverpool could seek to bring Mamardashvili to Anfield in January

According to Todo Fichajes, in the wake of Alisson’s latest injury blow, Liverpool are now considering fast-tracking the Georgian’s €40m (£33.6m) transfer so that he’ll link up with the Reds in January rather than the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 24-year-old doesn’t have a release clause, but Anfield chiefs may be willing to pay a compensation fee to Valencia as a sweetener to entice them to let him move to LFC the start of 2025 instead of midway through the year.

Liverpool can trust in Kelleher while Alisson is out

Liverpool clearly view Mamardashvili as the long-term successor to Alisson, but as things currently stand there doesn’t seem any great need to alter the terms of the agreement with Valencia.

Slot already has an excellent deputy to call upon in Caoimhin Kelleher, who’s long since proven to be a reliable option when needed, as he illustrated during a two-month spell in the starting XI last season.

The Irishman missed the weekend win over Palace due to illness – necessitating a club debut for Vitezslav Jaros – but so long as he remains injury-free over the next few weeks, he’ll have the chance to further justify his stance that he deserves to be starting regularly.

Unfortunately it’s become apparent that he won’t get that wish at Liverpool, where Alisson’s consistent brilliance has stood in his way, and the signing of Mamardashvili also laid bare that the hierarchy don’t view our number 62 as a fixed first-choice in goal.

However, unless Kelleher were to be struck down by a lengthy injury blow of his own, LFC don’t need to go begging Valencia to let the Georgia international come to Anfield earlier than planned. We have every trust in the Irish stopper to prove his worth to the Reds once again.