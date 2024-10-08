(Video) Liverpool trio unite in poignant tribute to international legend

As the international break begins it normally allows players a chance to unite with friends and concentrate on representing your country but several Liverpool players have been dealing with something a lot more serious.

This week marked the sad passing of Johan Neeskens, a legend in Dutch football and so the national squad marked his death with a moment of silence.

READ MORE: (Video) Konate arrives to French training in bizarre outfit that needs to be seen to be believed

Among the squad were the Anfield trio of Virigl van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch and it’s sure to be a moment none of them will forget.

Many of the players present will hope they can leave a legacy as great as the 73-year-old has.

You can watch the Dutch Liverpool players’ tribute to Neeskens via @OnsOranje on X:

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence