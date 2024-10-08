Sky reporter: Liverpool target who’s had ‘perfect start’ to season now stalling on contract offer

Image via Sky Sports News

Liverpool’s reported hopes of signing one Bundesliga attacker may have been handed a boost, judging by an update from a reliable German reporter.

As per Sky Sports Germany on Monday, the Reds are among the clubs showing an interest in Omar Marmoush, who Eintracht Frankfurt are attempting to tie down to a contract extension amid a growing list of admirers.

Marmoush ‘hesitating’ over Eintracht contract offer

Their correspondent Florian Plettenberg took to X to share an update on the 25-year-old, who’s ‘hesitating’ over the offer of a new deal from SGE.

The Egyptian striker has drawn no shortage of interest from the Premier League, although he’s likely to remain at Deutsche Bank Park for at least the rest of this season ‘unless something extraordinary happens or a top club makes an offer’.

Could he be Liverpool’s next Egyptian King?

Marmoush has been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe in the early weeks of the campaign, with eight goals in just six Bundesliga matches and nine in as many games across all competitions (Transfermarkt).

It’s no wonder that Plettenberg has said that the 25-year-old is enjoying ‘a perfect start‘ to the season, needing to score just four more times in the league to match his top-flight tally from last term.

Liverpool have previous when it comes to signing an Egyptian forward at the age of 25 – they did it seven years ago with a chap named Mo Salah. You might have heard of him.

That desirable parallel aside, Marmoush is in the form of his life at the moment, and his hesitation over the contract offer from Eintracht Frankfurt suggests that he’s thinking hard about the possibility of a lucrative move to the Premier League.

If the Reds were to double down on their reported interest in him, many within the media might portray him as a successor to his compatriot at Anfield, although the optimum outcome would obviously be for the two to play together on Merseyside.

Right now the 25-year-old would be a luxury addition to an already stacked group of forwards at Liverpool, but if Arne Slot’s options up top were to be depleted for whatever reason, they could do a lot worse than stumping up for the Germany-based goal poacher.