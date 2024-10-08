After Konate: Three Liverpool players send FSG clear message over ‘special’ player’s contract

Pictures courtesy of LFCTV

While the Liverpool squad has quite a few world-class players, Mo Salah seemingly stands above the rest of the pack.

Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley were asked which current Red would they swap their shirt with during an interview on the Liverpool FC YouTube channel.

All three players had the same answer. The Dutch midfielder replied: “I will go with Mo [Salah]. He is a Liverpool legend.”

The No.66 explained his choice in detail: “Although we see him in training day in and day out, I can never forget what he has done for the club. The milestones he hits, season in and season out, just incredible. You’ll never take it for granted.”

Bradley then finished the round: “Same answer. Full house for Mo! He’s such a special player. Just to be able to share the training pitch with him every day, it’s so special to learn off of him.”

Liverpool need to extend Mo Salah’s contract

We all know that the Egyptian King is quite a legend for the Reds, but it must be a nice feeling to get validated by your teammates.

All of the records that Salah has broken will take days to write. Here, we’re focused more on Bradley’s comments on how it’s ‘special’ to share the training pitch with the forward.

Not only does the 32-year-old consistently score, assist and win games for Liverpool, but he also sets an example for younger players during training and on the field.

Previously, Harvey Elliott has also credited Salah for his insane work ethic and how he inspires everyone around him.

The Liverpool legend’s contract expires at the end of this season and it was earlier reported that the club will hold talks to tie down their talisman to a new deal.

However, the 3-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has hinted that this could be his last year at the club. These comments by three squad members highlight his impact on everyone and we firmly believe that club owners FSG and director Richard Hughes must find a way to keep him at Anfield.

You can watch Bradley, Gravenberch and Trent’s comments here (from the 3:44 mark):