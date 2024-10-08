Shearer places ‘assured’ Liverpool stalwart in Premier League team of the week

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images for Premier League)

After another win ensured Liverpool held our place as top of the league, the only surprise in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week was that only one Red made the cut.

Selecting Virgil van Dijk on premierleague.com, the 54-year-old stated: “Another typically assured performance from Liverpool’s captain as the Reds kept a league-leading fifth clean sheet.”

In losing just one match this season, it’s clear that we’ve been a very tough team to beat and conceding just twice in the campaign so far also shows how impressive the defence has been.

Although not as much as his predecessor, Arne Slot has tinkered with his starting line-up yet the one position that has remained is his central defensive partnership.

Other than the first 45 minutes of the season and in the Carabao Cup, our duo at the heart of defence has been the captain and Ibou Konate – demonstrating their importance.

The only issue around our No.4 is the fact that he is in the final year of his contract and rumours around a possible departure continue to grow in volume.

There’s no doubt that fans, teammates and his head coach all know how important the 33-year-old is to how we play and he certainly hasn’t shown signs of slowing down in his early thirties.

Once we can sort the future of him, Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, it will allow us all a clearer picture of what the future at Anfield looks like.

Until then, we can be grateful that the trio are using their talents to put our side at the top of the division.

