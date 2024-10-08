(Video) Ian Wright’s glowing comments on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool player

Liverpool have been great so far this season but Ian Wright couldn’t help but pin praise on one specific player that has been hugely impressive in the past few months.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the 60-year-old said of Ryan Gravenberch: “I think it’s good, especially for someone like Gravenberch and in the way that he’s adapted to that position.

“These games have given him the confidence and he’s now got the momentum where he is outstanding, he keeps getting man of the match, outstanding performances.

“And what we’re seeing is that obviously against maybe that caliber of opposition, his true ability is coming out but what he’s doing to show us is fantastic.

“The way he can dribble out of trouble, he can pass out of trouble, he can stop, he can break up possession and then he can progress the ball.”

The Dutch midfielder has been fantastic in his new role, yet the former Arsenal man seems to be suggesting that the level of competition he’s faced has aided his current run of form.

Whilst this may be the case, let’s hope that the 22-year-old can continue this performance level against the ‘bigger teams’ in the league.

You can watch Wright’s comments (from 2:39) courtesy of Premier League Productions/Super Sport (via Hady Saber on YouTube):

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence