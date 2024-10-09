Liverpool ace could make senior international debut this week after national FA’s announcement

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones has been called up to the England squad for the current international break.

As confirmed via the official website of the national team, the Liverpool midfielder has been drafted in by interim manager Lee Carsley – his second senior call-up after he was briefly included in the camp in May – and could make his Three Lions debut over the coming days.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

The Three Lions are set to face Greece at Wembley on Thursday and then head to Finland for their subsequent fixture three days later in the UEFA Nations League.

Jones has represented his nation more than 30 times across various youth levels. He was most recently an unused substitute for the under-21s back in March, and he now joins fellow Scouser Trent Alexander-Arnold in Carsley’s senior squad.

A well-deserved reward for Jones

We firmly believe that the Liverpool midfielder should’ve been called up to represent the national team long ago and should have been a part of the Euro 2024 squad.

However, better late than never! The 23-year-old is not the flashiest player and, as a result, he doesn’t often get the credit he deserves for his contributions in the middle of the park.

To give a recent example, Jones was solid in the win over Crystal Palace last weekend despite it being his first Premier League start under Arne Slot. As per WhoScored, he made two key passes, won three aerial duels and had the team’s highest pass completion rate with 97.9% at Selhurst Park.

A maiden appearance for the Three Lions over the coming days could greatly boost his confidence, and we hope to see him come back to Kirkby with a senior cap or two under his belt.