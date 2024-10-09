(Image) Liverpool maestro teases imminent return from injury in motivational Instagram update

Image via @harvelliott on Instagram

Liverpool have lost Alisson Becker to a hamstring injury for several weeks, and Alexis Mac Allister is again far from in peak condition while on international duty with Argentina.

However, there appears to be some good news on the fitness front for Reds fans elsewhere, courtesy of a social media post from Harvey Elliott.

The 21-year-old fractured his foot while training with the England under-21s in September and has been sidelined ever since, but he now appears to be firmly on the comeback trail.

Elliott posts injury uipdate on Instagram

The ex-Fulham youngster posted an image to his Instagram story on Wednesday of him undergoing a workout at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby as his rehabilitation continues ahead of a testing run of fixtures for Liverpool over the next month.

Elliott’s caption consisted of six sandtimers, with the apparent message that his return to action is immiment as he rebuilds his fitness day by day.

With the Reds’ schedule as relentless as ever for the remainder of autumn – and indeed into the winter – it’ll be an enormous boost to have our number 19 back on the pitch, and it seems that he’s not too far away from that welcome moment.

You can view Elliott in the gym below, via harvelliott on Instagram: