Every word Jurgen Klopp had to say about surprise new Red Bull role

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that his break from football is set to end in the new year and has spoken for the first time about his new job as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

Speaking via redbull.com, the 57-year-old said: “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this.

“The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal.

“There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking.

“As I said, this could not excite me more.”

Although it’s somewhat painful to read the joy and energy we used to see being spent on Liverpool now being placed elsewhere, you can’t help but be happy for our former manager.

It seems clear that he feels his role is to help the coaches already at the club and not poach their job as a route back into the game on the sidelines.

There’s no doubt that the ex-Mainz and Borussia Dortmund man will be putting the interest of his new employers first but some of his former colleagues may well feel more at ease ahead of his arrival.

Watching Pep Lijnders suffer a tough week as Red Bull Salzburg manager, the presence of his former boss may well ease concerns over the future of his job.

As well as this, it probably won’t harm our chances should we ever enter negotiations for another Red Bull connected player!

