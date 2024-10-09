(Video) Gerrard involved in heated exchange on sidelines in Saudi Arabia

Steven Gerrard is now into his second season as Al-Ettifaq manager, and it’s safe to say that he’s very committed to the cause, if recent footage is anything to go by.

During a game with Al-Raed, our former captain got into a heated exchange with Odair Hellmann which led to the pair being separated by officials and fellow staff.

It was a display of passion from the 44-year-old that we were used to seeing at Anfield during his 26-year relationship with the Reds.

Although the level of competition is not as high as what we saw with Rangers and Aston Villa, you can’t question the competitive spirit of the Scouser.

You can watch the video of Gerrard below, taken from SSC’s match coverage and shared via @centraldoarabao.bsky.social on Bluesky:

