‘Kill the opponent…’ – Liverpool gem outlines how ‘training is different’ under Arne Slot

Ryan Gravenberch is on course to have the season of his life, and he’s credited Arne Slot’s tactical setup and training sessions at Liverpool for his newfound success.

It wouldn’t be farfetched to say that the Dutch midfielder has been the Reds’ best player this season as he has given our midfield a new lease of life.

Speaking to liverpoolfc.com, the 22-year-old dissected the details behind his sensational form, saying: “I was very excited to start this season and really happy to work under the new coach. So far it has been really nice.

“We started on zero again with the new coach. Everyone started on zero and had to… not impress, but show themselves again because we have a new coach who is making new decisions.

“Training is different, of course, because there is different staff. We are doing different exercises. [Jürgen] Klopp had his exercises and the coach likes to do his own exercises so I think it’s a bit different this season, but as I said it has been nice.

“I think he likes everything in position, for us to be in possession and to kill the opponent with passes. I am really happy with that style and enjoy the way we play.”

Slot’s tactics are clearly working – Liverpool lead the Premier League after seven games, and the underlying numbers also make for very good reading right now.

Gravenberch is like a new signing under Slot

Jurgen Klopp achieved a lot during his time at Liverpool, but he wasn’t quite able to bring the best out of the young midfielder after the Reds brought him in from Bayern Munich in 2023.

The Netherlands international made only 12 starts in the Premier League last season and often looked out of his depth as he struggled to find his best form, having been played in different positions by the German.

He has already started all seven top-flight games under Slot, averaging just over one dribble and one key pass per game in all competitions. He has almost doubled his tackles and interceptions per game from 2023/24, as per WhoScored.

The ex-Ajax player looks more comfortable in his new role as he has more space to operate and has far more licence to dribble from central areas, leading to great attacking chances for his team. Defensively, the 22-year-old is operating at a level we haven’t seen from a Liverpool midfielder since Fabinho in his prime.

Six months ago, it would’ve been unthinkable that Gravenberch would be such an integral part of the team. Now, he’s definitely one of the first names in our best starting XI.

Slot’s tactics aside, a lot of credit goes to the former Bayern player, too. He’s kept his head down and worked hard, and the results are there for everyone to see. We hope that he can keep up his form for the remainder of the campaign as the Reds aim to win every trophy possible.