‘Big blow for Liverpool’ – Paul Joyce has just confirmed news that every Reds fan was dreading

Paul Joyce has confirmed one piece of news this morning that every Liverpool fan would’ve been dreading in recent days.

Saturday’s win over Crystal Palace was marred by a hamstring injury to Alisson Becker which forced him off for the final few minutes at Selhurst Park and, as was widely feared, will now sideline him for an extended period.

Joyce reveals the bad news on Alisson

At 9am on Wednesday, Joyce took to X to share a more specific timeline on the goalkeeper’s injury, posting: “Alisson sidelined with hamstring injury until after November’s international break. Big blow for Liverpool.”

In a corresponding article for The Times, the journalist confirmed that, having undergone a scan on the problem, the 32-year-old will be ruled out for at least Liverpool’s next seven matches, and ‘possibly more’ thereafter.

The report also stated that the Brazilian’s fitness issues have become an ‘increasing concern’ at Anfield, having missed two games in September and 10 Premier League games in the second half of last season due to other injury setbacks.

Alisson will miss some massive games for Liverpool

From the moment that Alisson hit the deck against Palace on Saturday, pounding the turf in frustration at his latest body blow, it seemed that it wasn’t the kind of injury which’d go away after just one or two games for Liverpool.

The timing could hardly be worse for the Reds, either, with our first-choice ‘keeper now certain to miss a fiendish run of fixtures which includes Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal, Brighton (twice), Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa.

If the problem persists into December, that could also rule him out for two massive Anfield games in five days against Real Madrid and Manchester City, along with quickfire visits to Newcastle and Everton within a week of taking on Pep Guardiola’s side.

If they weren’t already, Liverpool’s powerbrokers will now be thanking their lucky stars that they didn’t cash in on Caoimhin Kelleher during the summer despite an offer from Nottingham Forest and the Irishman’s emphatic proclamations that he’s no longer content to play second fiddle to Alisson.

The 25-year-old stepped up commendably when the Brazilian was injured last season. His time to shine has come again, and while he has enormous shoes to fill, he’s shown before that he’s up to the task.