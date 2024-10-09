(Video) Klopp makes huge statement about managerial career in Instagram announcement

Jurgen Klopp has a new job but it’s not one that will seem him directly manage a team on a day-to-day basis and this is something he wanted to address.

Taking to his own Instagram account to announce his new role as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, the 57-year-old said: “A few months ago I said that I don’t see myself on the sidelines anymore and that’s still the case.”

This is quite the statement from the German who seems to be making a deliberate step away from coaching a team, for the short-term future at least.

There’s still plenty of time for this to change in the coming years but it seems it will be some time before our club legend is in charge of another club, if ever.

You can watch Klopp’s comments courtesy of his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jürgen Klopp (@kloppo)

