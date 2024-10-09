Not just Red Bull: Klopp’s new role includes secret clause for immediate managerial return – report

(Photo by Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp’s new role as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull has been widely broadcasted but another detail in this deal has been somewhat overlooked.

Taking to X, Florian Plettenberg reported: ‘Klopp has secured an exit option allowing him to become the head coach of the Germany national team in the future. As a potential successor to Julian Nagelsmann.’

Although it’s obvious that the main attention around this new job is for an advisory role at the five clubs that are owned by the energy drink brand across the world, this is an odd caveat to add into the contract.

READ MORE: (Images) Supposedly injured Liverpool ace worryingly spotted in international training

Given that the headquarters of the company is in Austria, there’s no reason for them to offer this way out of their deal unless the 57-year-old asked for it himself.

Our former manager has always tried his best to honour any contract he signs up for and so this shows there is clearly a desire to coach his national team one day.

It seems that the opportunity to be in charge for a home Euros was on offer but the stresses of Anfield life meant a longer break was required.

VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards

OR on X with the FCA’s one-click X link with:

I am voting for @empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)

This update though will likely add as extra pressure to Julian Nagelsmann and as soon as things go wrong for the team, the DFB are likely to be knocking on the former Mainz and Dortmund man’s door.

It’s obviously a massive honour to coach your country and we can at least be thankful that it appears the only job our club legend would consider ending his managerial break for.

You can view Plettenberg’s Klopp update via @Plettigoal on X:

🚨🧨 Excl | Jürgen #Klopp will become the new „Global Head of Soccer“ at Red Bull ✔️ .. starting on January 1, 2025. Klopp has already signed a long-term contract. ⚠️ Additionally, Klopp has secured an exit option allowing him to become the head coach of the Germany national… pic.twitter.com/eBzXKSQ85V — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) October 9, 2024

Arne Slot’s Liverpool reign is about to be turbocharged as Reds enter rollercoaster fixture sequence